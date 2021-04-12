Parly committee close to finalising process to amend Section 25 of Constitution

Almost four years since Parliament agreed to amend the Constitution to explicitly allow for land being expropriated without compensation, the process is finally nearing completion.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament looks set to finally submit its amendment to the Constitution to formalise land expropriation without compensation.

The process to amend Section 25 of the Constitution is nearing conclusion after years of discussions and public hearings.

On Friday, the ad hoc committee established to amend the Constitution to make land expropriation without compensation explicit concluded its public hearings where the committee received an avalanche of oral and written submissions.

Almost four years since Parliament agreed to amend the Constitution to explicitly allow for land being expropriated without compensation, the process is finally nearing completion.

Ad hoc committee chairperson Dr Mothale Motshekga said that the committee has finalised its public participation process. he said it will now focus on the adoption of the report before moving to deliberations on the 18th constitutional amendment bill which will see the amendment of Section 25.

"I want to suggest to the administration that that report be made available by the latest of Tuesday next week and that the report must be sent to all political parties and on Friday next week, we convene to consider and adopt that report."

The ad hoc committee now needs to agree on the final wording and for parties to support its proposal.

The amendment needs to be passed by a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly.

The committee has until 31 May to complete its work.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.