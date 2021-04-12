Miguel Louw's killer expected to be sentenced in court today

In December, Muhammed Vahed Ebrahim was found guilty of the premeditated murder of Miguel Louw.

DURBAN - A Durban man who killed a nine-year-old boy is expected to be sentenced in the Durban High Court on Monday.



The 44-year-old was convicted on kidnapping, theft and murder charges.



Miguel Louw was last seen alive at an eatery in the presence of Ebrahim in July 2018.

Louw's decomposed body was found in the bushes near Ebrahim's home in September 2018.

It's believed that Ebrahim was in a romantic relationship with Louw's mother and that he killed her son after falling out with her.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him during the trial.

However, Durban High Court judge, Jacqueline Henriques, found that there was a plethora of evidence against the accused and said that when viewed in totality, the case against him was overwhelming.

