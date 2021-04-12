Masuku fails in bid to challenge SIU report that to led to his axing as MEC
Bandile Masuku had rejected the preliminary report, which found that he had failed to provide oversight and to uphold the Constitution and regulations in the Public Finance Management Act.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng High Court has dismissed an application by former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku challenging a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that lead to him being sacked in October.
The SIU was investigating COVID-19 tender irregularities, which included the procurement of personal protective equipment at the Department of Health in the early days of the pandemic.
#KnowYourSIU| The High Court of South Africa: Gauteng Division, Pretoria has dismissed an application by former @GautengHealth MEC Dr Bandile Masuku challenging #SIUReport on PPE investigations outcome with costs, including the costs of two counsels.Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) April 12, 2021
Details to follow.