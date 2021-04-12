Masuku fails in bid to challenge SIU report that to led to his axing as MEC

Bandile Masuku had rejected the preliminary report, which found that he had failed to provide oversight and to uphold the Constitution and regulations in the Public Finance Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng High Court has dismissed an application by former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku challenging a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that lead to him being sacked in October.

Masuku had rejected the preliminary report, which found that he had failed to provide oversight and to uphold the Constitution and regulations in the Public Finance Management Act.

The SIU was investigating COVID-19 tender irregularities, which included the procurement of personal protective equipment at the Department of Health in the early days of the pandemic.