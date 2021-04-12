Madikizela: WC has recorded 25 taxi-related murders since January

Last week, the president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association Victor Wiwi and Uitsig community leader and taxi boss Angelo Kube were killed in separate incidents.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has been meeting with the leaders of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) on Monday amid concerns over violence in the industry.

Last week, the president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association Victor Wiwi and Uitsig community leader and taxi boss Angelo Kube were killed in separate incidents.

READ: CATA calls on members to remain calm following killing of president, Victor Wiwi

Police have not yet established the motives.

Madikizela said Monday's meeting was urgent as he panned to discuss the industry's inability to stop ongoing taxi violence.

He's stressed industry leaders have a responsibility to ensure members operate within the law and in accordance with their constitution and signed code of conduct.

READ: Slain CT taxi boss Victor Wiwi remembered as a man of peace

According to Madikizela, there have been 25 taxi-related murders in the Western Cape since January, with 11 attempted murders and injuries.

He said the SAPS had assured him they assigned a dedicated team of detectives to investigate taxi-related crimes.

The MEC has further called on police to prioritise the murder of Wiwi.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.