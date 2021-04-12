Lesufi: Private companies assisting Soweto school with supply of clean water

Lesufi has reacted to an Eyewitness News expose showing that 1,400 pupils and staff at the school still don't have access to proper drinking water, six years after promises were made.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Monday said private companies had stepped in to assist with clean water supply at the Goza Primary School in Soweto after the local municipality failed to act.

The pressure from the taps is either extremely low or nothing comes out at all.

Lesufi is pointing fingers at the National Public Works Department and the previous City of Joburg administration, saying the provision of water at the school was not his department's responsibility.

Lesufi said there had been some interventions from the private sector: “I am working very close with them now and believe that we will find a solution in the next few days.”

