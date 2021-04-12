Journalist & author Phumlani Pikoli passes away at 33

Phumlani Pikoli (33), who previously worked as a multimedia journalist at Eyewitness News and authored books such as 'Born Freeloaders', was found dead at his apartment in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Journalist, author and son of anti-apartheid struggle veterans Vusi and Girlie Pikoli, Phumlani Pikoli, passed away on Sunday, his parents announced.

Pikoli (33), who previously worked as a multimedia journalist at Eyewitness News and authored books such as Born Freeloaders, was found dead at his apartment in Johannesburg.

In a statement released on Monday, it was said that parents had travelled up to Johannesburg to check on him after they couldn't reach him on his cellphone.

His parents were the ones who discovered his body lying on his bed.

The cause of death is unknown at this stage, the statement said, and an investigation was under way.

The family said a memorial service would be held on Wednesday and Pikoli would be laid to rest on Friday.

Meanwhile, the media and creative fraternities have been sending their condolences to the family.

Our condolences to the Pikoli family and friends of Phumlani.



https://t.co/4rXl4plzwD Poetry Potion (@poetrypotion) April 12, 2021

So shocked to hear about the passing of #PhumlaniPikoli. Such a good writer. May his soul rest in peace. Read and reviewed one of his books. @PanMacmillanSA pic.twitter.com/8mcVfQPGem @KEKANAEZEKIEL (@KEKANAEZEKIEL) April 12, 2021

I cant believe this. I am heartbroken. Rest In Power friend! Yho! This is too much I am going to miss you Phumlani Pikoli (@scoutgumbee) pic.twitter.com/Urozqt595U Tshepo Mosokotso (@sponono_fierce) April 12, 2021

Rest easy my Gee. You did good. #RIPPhumlaniPikoli



Phumlani Pikoli pic.twitter.com/Ml7Dtqo83y KingKan (@Afurakan) April 12, 2021

.@scoutgumbee was hella inspiring and energetic. We are grateful to have experienced his talent from close range. Heres a thread of some things he wrote, shared and filmed for us, starting with this, prior to the publication of Born Freeloaders https://t.co/tyTs1IrPWs M&G Friday (@MG_Friday) April 12, 2021

Pan Macmillan is deeply saddened by the passing of Phumlani Pikoli, a bright light who is gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/BcQP31XFkJ Pan Macmillan SA (@PanMacmillanSA) April 12, 2021

