Girl (5) wounded in fatal attack on Uitsig taxi boss facing paralysis, say docs

On Thursday, two gunmen opened fire on Uitsig community leader and taxi boss, Angelo Kube. Both his daughters were with him, inside his car, at the time. He died at the scene, while his youngest daughter was left wounded.

CAPE TOWN - Doctors said that a 5-year-old girl caught in a crossfire in Elsies River had sustained major damage that will leave her disabled for life.

His other daughter, a 12-year-old, suffered mild injuries.

The young girl remains in ICU at a Cape Town hospital.

One of the multiple bullets aimed at her father struck her in the chest and severed her spinal cord.

"She's now in ICU and the doctor's diagnosis is that she is paralysed from her neck downwards," said a relative, Ebrahim Paulse.

He said that the devastated family was calling for the arrest of those responsible.

"These guys are getting away with murder. I feel that the death penalty should be brought back. We, as a community, must stand up to fight against these criminals. These gangsters should be charged with terrorism instead."

It's alleged that Kube's death was either linked to taxi violence or that his killers aimed to take his gun.

Kube will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

