EFF’s Ndlozi not a suspect in rape case - police

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have dismissed reports that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is a suspect of a rape allegation.

The Daily Sun newspaper on Monday reported that a 23-year-old woman filed a formal complaint with the police accusing the politician of raping her.

The newspaper claimed that the report was based on an affidavit she made.

According to the article, the woman claimed that she was violated at an upmarket penthouse by a man who went by the name of Quinton and who she later discovered was Ndlozi.



Ndlozi's middle name is Quinton but he told the paper that it was a case of mistaken identity.

While the police have confirmed that a rape case was indeed opened, they said that Ndlozi was not a suspect in the case.

Many social media users have been calling for the EFF senior leader to be suspended.

#mbuyisenindlozi The polices response to allegations of rape leveled against the EFFs Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. TK pic.twitter.com/AzwYMFU6Xf EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2021

Ndlozi needs to step down till he clears his name.. Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) April 11, 2021

There was a girl in the EFF who once spoke out during the #MeToo movement about Ndlozi Raping her & others, so I am honestly not shocked that Ndlozi is yet again accused of Rape!!Dont let EFF mushrooms bully to think you are vile or something they protect Patriarchy as much! Kwena Molekwa (@Ruraltarain) April 11, 2021

EFF Statement On Nonsensical Allegations Of Rape Against Commissar Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pic.twitter.com/dQH1hMR46q Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 12, 2021

The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “We can confirm a case of rape that is in reference was indeed opened and is under investigation. While police are not liberty to disclose or confirm identities of victims/complainants and suspects, we can further confirm that Dr Ndlozi is not a suspect in this case.”

