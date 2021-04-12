20°C / 22°C
EFF’s Ndlozi not a suspect in rape case - police

The 'Daily Sun' newspaper on Monday reported that a 23-year-old woman filed a formal complaint with the police accusing the politician of raping her.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi addressing a crowd of EFF supporters outside the Randburg Magistrates Court on 28 October 2020 where he and EFF leader Julius Malema are on trial for allegedly assaulting a police officer in 2018. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have dismissed reports that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is a suspect of a rape allegation.

The Daily Sun newspaper on Monday reported that a 23-year-old woman filed a formal complaint with the police accusing the politician of raping her.

The newspaper claimed that the report was based on an affidavit she made.

According to the article, the woman claimed that she was violated at an upmarket penthouse by a man who went by the name of Quinton and who she later discovered was Ndlozi.

Ndlozi's middle name is Quinton but he told the paper that it was a case of mistaken identity.

While the police have confirmed that a rape case was indeed opened, they said that Ndlozi was not a suspect in the case.

Many social media users have been calling for the EFF senior leader to be suspended.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “We can confirm a case of rape that is in reference was indeed opened and is under investigation. While police are not liberty to disclose or confirm identities of victims/complainants and suspects, we can further confirm that Dr Ndlozi is not a suspect in this case.”

