EFF: Claim that Ndlozi probed for rape an attempt to criminalise our leaders

This after the 'Daily Sun' reported that EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was being investigated for rape.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday said it was aware of coordinated attempts to criminalise its leaders.

This after the _Daily Sun _reported that EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was being investigated for rape.

The newspaper claims the report was based on a 23-year-old woman's affidavit.

According to the article, the woman claims she was violated at an upmarket penthouse by a man who goes by the name of Quinton who she later discovered was Ndlozi.

Ndlozi's middle name is Quinton, but he's told the paper it was a case of mistaken identity.

EFF Statement On Nonsensical Allegations Of Rape Against Commissar Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pic.twitter.com/dQH1hMR46q Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 12, 2021

The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “We can confirm a case of rape that is in reference was indeed opened and is under investigation. While police are not liberty to disclose or confirm identities of victims/complainants and suspects, we can further confirm that Dr Ndlozi is not a suspect in this case.”

The EFF said it would support any legal action against the newspaper for deliberately defaming Ndlozi.

The party added the crisis of gender-based violence and rape must never be used to fight political battles.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.