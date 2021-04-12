Retired ConCourt judge Kriegler wants WC judge president Hlophe suspended

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.

CAPE TOWN - Retired Constitutional Court judge, Johann Kriegler, on Monday said that Westen Cape judge president John Hlophe should be suspended.

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.

The tribunal made a ruling that he breached the Constitution by trying to influence two Constitutional Court justices to rule in the favour of former president Jacob Zuma in a case involving a French arms company.

READ: DA welcomes tribunal’s findings, calls Hlophe 'a blight on the judiciary'

Kriegler was responding to the Judicial Conduct Tribunal's damning ruling against Hlophe: “On the recommendation on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, the president is certainly empowered to do so.”



Kriegler said that he had mixed feelings about the outcome of the more than a decade-long probe into Hlophe's conduct.

The tribunal's report will now be considered by the Judicial Service Commission.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.