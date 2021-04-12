CoJ condemns ‘lawlessness’ in Rabie Ridge as residents settle on private land

There have been running battles between private security guards, police and protestors in the Midrand area.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg on Monday said while it understood the desperate need to access housing and land by angry residents of Rabie Ridge, it would not tolerate lawlessness.

Community members have been trying to erect shacks on privately owned land.

Earlier, private security guards fired rubber bullets in an attempt to remove the protestors who were illegally invading the area.

The City of Joburg's Mlimandlela Ndamase said the land in question in Rabie Ridge was in the process of being bought by the city with an intention to build RDP houses in the area.

“With the intention to develop between 12,000 and 14,000 units to a mixed-use development.”

Ndamase, however, said that process was challenged in court by the landowners who won their case, adding that the previous Democratic Alliance-led administration did not challenge this decision.

“The previous administration and the city refused to defend the earlier decisions of the city to expropriate the land for public use.”

Ndamase said talks were continuing around the city acquiring this private piece of land and appealed to residents of Rabie Ridge to respect the rule of law.

