CoCT taking legal action against EFF, Gatvol Capetonian over protest damage

The City of Cape Town has launched a R1.4 million civil claim against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Gatvol Capetonian for damage to public property during violent protests in 2019.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is taking legal action against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and a local activist group.

It launched a R1.4 million civil claim against the party and Gatvol Capetonian for damage to public property during violent protests in 2019.

The City of Cape Town said that a summons had been issued to Gatvol Capetonian for over R1.3 million in damages following a protest in August 2019.

The city said that it was "reckless, wrongful and unlawful" of the organisation to try to incite a "shutdown".

A letter of demand has also been sent to the EFF for damage caused during a separate protest in Brackenfell last November.

The municipality said that R87,000 in damage was caused.

"These groupings are liable for the cost to repair public infrastructure during violent protests, it is disappointing political organisations cause harm to community infrastructure and damage critical assets that are installed to uplift communities,” said the mayor's spokesperson Greg Wagner.

The EFF and Gatvol Capetonian have denied any wrongdoing.

