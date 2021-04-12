China gives 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Cameroon

The country of around 26 million people is one of the hardest hit on the African continent, with 61,700 cases and 919 deaths recorded.

YAOUNDE - Cameroon received a gift of 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 on Sunday, state television reported.

The vaccine will be used in the first phase of the central African country's inoculation campaign.

Health Minister Malachie Manaouda urged Cameroonians to get the jab, "especially priority targets", in a statement dated Friday.

Neighbours Equatorial Guinea and Gabon have already begun inoculation campaigns using the Sinopharm vaccine.

China said in December that the vaccine is 79% effective, without publishing the results of its clinical trials.

