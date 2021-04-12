Cata calls on members to remain calm following killing of president, Victor Wiwi

Cata's general secretary Mandla Hermanus said that Wiwi's murder was unfathomable because he was a man of peace, who always advocated for an end to violence in the taxi industry.

CAPE TOWN - The general secretary of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) has called on its members to remain calm and allow police to do their work.

This comes after the murder of Cata president, Victor Wiwi, last week.

Wiwi was gunned down in Nyanga on Wednesday night. A second man not affiliated to the association was also killed while Cata general secretary, Mandla Hermanus, and a fourth person sustained minor injuries.

Cata's Hermanus said that Wiwi's murder was unfathomable because he was a man of peace, who always advocated for an end to violence in the taxi industry.

"We do not want this to escalate into a full-blown conflict. We are calling on all of our members not to speculate and make their own conclusions on who is responsible."

Hermanus called on police to prioritise the case.

"We'd rather urge our members to allow the law to take its course, wait for the police and assist the police if anyone has information."

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, who spoke to Wiwi about two hours before he was killed, visited Wiwi's family over the weekend.

Madikizela said that last week's incident brought the total number of taxi-related murders in the Western Cape to 25 since January, with 11 attempted murders over the same period.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.