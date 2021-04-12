Anoj Singh begins testifying at Zondo Inquiry after being 1h30mins late

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said it was unacceptable that Singh didn’t begin at 10 am as scheduled.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh has started testifying at the state capture commission after being an hour and a half late.

But his legal team said he was filing another affidavit that he wanted to deal with before his testimony.

Singh is now testifying about the controversial McKinsey-Trillian contract.

McKinsey and Trillian have been implicated in allegation of state capture after securing multimillion-rand contracts with Eskom.

Singh's advocate Anneline van den Heever said: “First of all, we’d like to apologise for being late this morning; we, unfortunately, had a few challenges… so we apologise for not being here on time.”

