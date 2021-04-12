931 new COVID-19 infections reported in SA; 66 more deaths recorded

Since the outbreak began here on home soil, 1,483,000 people have recuperated, which translates to a recovery rate of 95%.

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty-six more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing our known death toll to 53,322.

The Health Department also said that 931 infections were picked up over the past 24 hours, pushing South Africa's caseload to 1,558,000.

On the vaccine front, only 288,000 of our 1.2 million healthcare workers have received the jab so far. This meant that 38 people were vaccinated between Friday evening and Sunday night.

