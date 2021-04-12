131 reported rapes in Mitchells Plain between March & Dec, zero convictions

The Western Cape Community Safety Department said the latest crime statistics, show there were 131 rape cases reported to the Mitchells Plain and Lentegeur police stations between March to December 2020.

CAPE TOWN - There are questions over how rape cases are investigated and prosecuted after worrying statistics came out of Mitchells Plain on Monday.

However, that had not led to a single conviction.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said of the 131 reported rape cases at the two Mitchells Plain police stations, there were only 83 arrests.

Fritz has questioned what has happened to the remaining 48 rape cases.

He's also concerned that of the 83 cases, 59 people are still awaiting trial and only one trial has actually commenced.

Fritz said he would write to the Western Cape Police Ombudsman to conduct a systemic investigation into how rape cases were reported and dealt with.

