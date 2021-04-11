WC police probe inquest case after woman’s (22) death at CT hotel

The incident happened in the city center just before 8 am on Sunday morning. The details surrounding her death remain sketchy at this stage.

CAPE TOWN – Authorities are combing a crime scene for clues following the death of a young woman at a Cape Town hotel.

The Police's Frederick Van Wyk said, “Crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area for clues and Cape Town Central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel this morning on the corners of Loop and Bloem Street, Cape Town CBD where the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased.”

Anyone with information on the matter is urged to contact Cape Town Central police station.

