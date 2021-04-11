There are laws in place now to avoid repeat of Ellis Park tragedy - Mthethwa

On 11 April 2001, 43 people were trampled to death and many others injured in a stampede at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg during a soccer match between Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

JOHANNESBURG - Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said the Ellis Park tragedy is a disaster that should never happen again.

The sporting fraternity marked the anniversary with messages of remembrance.

Reports on the day suggested that the facility was full to capacity, but more than 3,000 people forced their way in.

Several bodies were laid out on the pitch for identification and medical attention.

Mthethwa said there are laws in place now to avoid the repeat of that night.

“We as the government have taken strict measures to ensure that a tragedy of this nature never happens again,” said Mthethwa’s spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo.

