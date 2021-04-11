Taxi association members arrested for allegedly kidnapping e-hailing cab driver

The trio allegedly posed as clients luring the e-hailing taxi operator to a specific location in Bellville.

JOHANNESBURG - Three men were on Friday arrested for allegedly kidnapping and extorting an e-hailing service cab driver in Bellville, Cape Town on Thursday.

The trio - aged 26, 28 and 40 - are believed to be members of a local taxi association. They allegedly posed as clients luring the e-hailing taxi operator to a specific location in Bellville.

On arrival, they ordered the driver to drive to the taxi rank where a substantial amount of money was demanded for his release.

The incident was reported to Bellville police, who arrested the trio and impounded a Toyota Avanza believed to have been utilised in a similar incident involving another e-hailing taxi vehicle also in Bellville a week ago.

The arrested suspects will appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s court on Monday, 12 April, on charges relating to kidnapping and extortion.

