Slain Angelo Kube’s family seeking answers as daughter (5) fights for her life

Taxi boss Angelo Kube was killed and his five-year-old daughter is still in ICU, while her 12-year-old sibling suffered slight injuries after another bullet grazed her hand in the attack.

CAPE TOWN – The family of slain Cape Town taxi boss, Angelo Kube, is desperate for answers.

Kube was shot dead in front of his two young daughters in Elsies River on Thursday.

Both girls survived the shooting and were rushed to hospital following the attack.

Kube was a taxi owner and organiser for the Cape Coloured Congress. His murder happened the same week big wigs in the Cape Town taxi industry also fell prey to gunfire.

His five-year-old daughter is still in ICU after she was struck by a bullet. Her 12-year-old sibling suffered slight injuries after another bullet grazed her hand.

Relative Ebrahim Paulse said Kube and his family stopped in the Connaught Estate area when two gunmen launched their attack.

"He tried to get out because he also had a weapon on him. He tried to get out and shoot back, but it was in vain because he was hit. He jumped into the car again, wanting to take off. His daughter still shouted: "daddy, daddy, go!"

But, it was too late.

"His last words apparently were that he's trying but he can't...and then he died."

It's believed Kube was either murdered for his gun, or that his death is linked to ongoing conflict in the taxi industry.

