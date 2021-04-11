She bridged the gap of access to health services – Tributes for Dr Sindi van Zyl

The medical doctor and media personality became a household name through sharing her support and health advice on social media, quickly gaining a large following.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans have poured their hearts out with moving tributes for well-known doctor and radio host Sindi van Zyl, who passed on Saturday from COVID-19 related complications.

Van Zyl, dubbed “the people's doctor”, took her last breath at a Johannesburg hospital – a week after her 45th birthday.

In recent days, South Africans came together to raise money more than R1.5 million to help cover her medical expenses.

It had emerged that she was between medical aids when she was admitted to hospital in February.

Fans, local celebrities, healthcare workers, and politicians continue to pay tribute to Dr Sindi, as she was affectionately known, following the news of her passing.

Many agree that the late doctor was a passionate medical professional who advocated for HIV and mental health wellness and was the embodiment of how the power of social media can be used in a positive light.

She’s been hailed for an exemplary life of selflessness – bridging the gap of access to health services and education.

Kaya fm’s acting programming manager, Ncebakazi Manzi, said the outpour of love and support is a reflection of the endless generosity that Dr Sindi showed.

“She was someone who wasn’t individualistic, everything for her was about others and of service to others, whether it’s her family or her community. This is a huge loss for everyone. The outpour of love on social media, on radio and television, is fitting because she was somebody who really opened her heart for so many South Africans.”

Van Zyl is survived by her husband Marinus and their two children, Nandi and Manie.

The family says funeral arrangements will be confirmed at a later stage.

