Sactwu: 5.5% wage agreement ‘fair’ as employers suffered COVID blow

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (Sactwu) says some respite following months of negotiating for wage increases will go a long way in assisting workers.

Union members in the woven cotton textile sub-sector reached an agreement this week, granting them a 5.5% wage increase.

About 8,000 textile workers employed by 72 companies nationwide are set to benefit.

The industry, like many others, has been crippled by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sactwu's Membinkosi Vilina said: “We were asking to at least settle at 8%, but we tried to fight and we realised that it was tough and it was fair that some of those employers had suffered. But at least we have achieved getting something for our members.”

