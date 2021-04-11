SA records 30 more fatalities & 1,285 new COVID-19 cases

Gauteng has reported the most deaths, recording 11 fatalities in the latest cycle. It is followed by Mpumalanga with eight, and KZN and Free State with five deaths respectively. One death was recorded in the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG – The latest COVID-19 report from the health department states 30 people have succumbed to the coronavirus in South Africa in the last 24 hours. This brought the overall death toll to 53,256.

The department said 1,285 cases were also picked up on the same day, pushing our known caseload to more than 1,557,000.

At the same time, more than 1,482,000 people have recovered from the virus – placing our recovery rate at a steady 95%.

Meanwhile, on the vaccination front; 288,406 health care workers have so far received their Johnson & Johnson jabs.

Gauteng recorded the most fatalities with 11 deaths, followed by Mpumalanga recorded eight. Five deaths were recorded in the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal respectively, one in the Eastern Cape, while the other provinces reported no fatalities in this cycle.

At the same time, well-known medical doctor and radio personality Dr Sindisiwe van Zyl is the latest public figure to have passed away due to COVID-19 related complications.

In recent months, the virus has claimed the lives of Minister in Presidency Jackson Mthembu, journalist Karima Brown and Skwatta Kamp group member Musawenkosi Molefe, popularly known as Nish - among others.

On Saturday, van Zyl's family confirmed she had passed away on the morning of 10 April 2021 at a Johannesburg hospital.



The much-loved doctor had been hospitalised after contracting COVID-19 earlier this year.

Dr Sindi, as she was affectionately known, was being remembered by many for being selfless, kind and always ready to offer support and medical advice to sometimes desperate followers on social media.

Van Zyl passed away just two weeks after she turned 45.

Additional reporting by Masechaba Sefularo

