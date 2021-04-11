Police launch investigation after off-duty cop killed in Vrygrond

The 38-year-old man, who was stationed at Steenberg Police Station, was shot and killed in Vrygrond during the early hours of Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape police are investigating the murder of an off-duty police sergeant.

The 38-year-old man - who was stationed at Steenberg Police Station - was shot and killed in Vrygrond during the early hours of Sunday morning.

It's unclear what led to the attack.

The Police's Frederick Van Wyk said, “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident this morning where the body of a 38-year-old male was found with several gunshot wounds to the body are under investigation.

The latest killing comes as attacks on men and women in blue continue to make headlines across the country.

Last month, a Mowbray-based constable lost his life following a shooting outside his Delft home.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.