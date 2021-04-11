NW agriculture dept confirms African swine fever outbreak on Potch farm

It’s understood the infection was first detected among 18 pigs last month, however, the department said by the end of March over 2,000 pigs on the farm have died while dozens of others were severely ill.

JOHANNESBURG – The North West department of agriculture and rural development has confirmed a major outbreak of African swine fever on a farm in Potchefstroom.

It’s understood the infection was first detected among 18 pigs last month, however, the department said by the end of March over 2,000 pigs on the farm have died while dozens of others were severely ill.

The farm, which boasts over 12,000 -15,000 animals and exports pigs, has since been placed under quarantine.

The diagnosis was confirmed from tissue samples that were collected from a post mortem that was conducted on the farm by a Private Veterinarian. Initially an action plan that was intended to separate the infected houses from the number of the non-infected houses was designed. NW Agriculture and Rural Development (@nwpg_dard) April 9, 2021

Director of veterinary services Langa Madyibi said, “Over 2,000 animals have died, and the disease has since spread throughout and up to now more houses have been affected. Even though the security measures had been stepped up immediately after the first outbreak. But, for some reason we still had more houses being affected.”

Madyibi said the outbreak on the farm does not pose any risk to the South African commercial pig industry at this stage.

“The African swine fever doesn’t affect humans, even though we are not advocating that humans can eat infected meat.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.