Lotto Results: Saturday, 10 April 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 10 April 2021 are:
LOTTO: 01, 13, 24, 25, 43, 46 B: 16
LOTTO PLUS 1: 07, 18, 27, 31, 45, 51 B: 37
LOTTO PLUS 2: 03, 13, 14, 21, 38, 46 B: 45
#DrawResults for 10/04/21 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 10, 2021
#LOTTO: 01, 13, 24, 25, 43, 46#B: 16
#LOTTOPLUS1: 07, 18, 27, 31, 45, 51#B: 37#LOTTOPLUS2: 03, 13, 14, 21, 38, 46#B: 45 pic.twitter.com/EfZRuVH0bo
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.