Lotto Results: Saturday, 10 April 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.

9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 10 April 2021 are:

LOTTO: 01, 13, 24, 25, 43, 46 B: 16

LOTTO PLUS 1: 07, 18, 27, 31, 45, 51 B: 37

LOTTO PLUS 2: 03, 13, 14, 21, 38, 46 B: 45

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

