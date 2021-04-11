Local govt elections: IEC urges public to register to vote before 5 pm cut-off

Voter registration for forty 40 municipal ward by-elections has been held this weekend, in the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans who are eligible to vote will have until 5 pm on Sunday to register ahead of this year's local government elections.

This was to allow all eligible voters to register and for current voters to check their registration details.

Following budgetary constraints, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has held only one voter registration weekend.

IEC plans one voter registration weekend due to budget cuts https://t.co/tKcVecAZN4 via @news365coza IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) April 8, 2021

The commission said here are around 1.2 million voters that don't have their addresses registered, which might make it difficult for them to vote.

The IEC's Masego Sheburi has appealed to the public to visit registration centres before the end of the day.

“Since yesterday we have opened [more than 200] voting stations, and we have had a steady flow of persons coming to register and to obtain their registration details. The stations will remain open until 5 pm this evening, so in the afternoon people can still come and register. All that you need is your green bar-coded ID, a smart card or a temporary voters’ certificate from the department of home affairs.”

