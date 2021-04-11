Judicial Conduct Tribunal finds Judge Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct

In 2008, justices reported to the JSC that Judge Hlophe had approached Justice Bess Nkabinde and Justice Chris Jafta and attempted to improperly influence them in a pending case regarding Jacob Zuma and the company Thint.

JOHANNESBURG – The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has unanimously found Western Cape judge president John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.

The tribunal has compiled a report on a complaint lodged by the justices of the Constitutional Court against Hlophe.

In 2008, justices reported to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that Judge Hlophe had approached Justice Bess Nkabinde and Justice Chris Jafta and attempted to improperly influence them in a pending case regarding Jacob Zuma and the company Thint.

The tribunal has found he breached the provision of Section 165 of the Constitution in that he improperly attempted to influence the two justices of the constitutional court to violate their oaths of office.

It's also found that his conduct seriously threatened and interfered with the independence, impartiality, dignity and effectiveness of the Constitutional Court and added to this, his conduct threatened public confidence in the judicial system.

The tribunal report has been submitted to the chairperson of the JSC for consideration.

