‘Janusz Walus must rot in jail’ - SACP leader Blade Nzimande

Chris Hani was killed by Walus in his driveway in Boksburg on 10 April 1993, in an attack that almost brought the country to the brink of a civil war.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Blade Nzimande insists that the killer of the late party secretary-general Chris Hani should rot in jail until he reveals the exact circumstances surrounding his assassination.

Nzimande was speaking on Saturday, during the 28th annual commemoration of the death of the struggle icon in Ekurhuleni.

Hani was killed in his driveway in Boksburg on 10 April 1993, in an attack that almost brought the country to the brink of a civil war.

Nzimande said they would remain opposed to his killer, Janusz Walus’ release on parole, and would make sure he remains behind bars.

“The fact that the whole truth has not come out, about the circumstances that led to his assassination, Janusz Walus must rot in jail."

WATCH: 28th annual Chris Hani Commemoration