DA welcomes tribunal’s findings, calls Hlophe 'a blight on the judiciary'

A complaint was laid against Hlophe by Justices Jafta and Nkabinde that he had approached them to improperly influence their decision on the pending case involving former President Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the findings by The Judicial Conduct Tribunal into Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.

The tribunal has found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.

It has compiled a report on a complaint lodged by the judges of the Constitution Court.

This after justices Chris Jafta and Bess Nkabinde reported that Hlophe approached them to improperly influence their decision on the pending case involving former President Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thint/Thales.

The tribunal found that he breached his oath of office in that he improperly attempted to influence the two justices to violate their oaths of office.

The DA shadow minister of justice Glyniss Breytenbach said, “The DA welcomes the Judicial Conduct Tribunal’s finding that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe is guilty of misconduct. Hlophe’s behaviour over the years has decimated the reputation of the Western Cape division of the High Court. He is a blight on the judiciary and its about time that he suffers the most serious consequences.”

