‘This is unbearable suffering’ – DA calls on NAC to engage picketing artists

Artists have staged a sit-in at the NAC's Joburg offices, demanding answers about a R300 million presidential employment stimulus programme for the sector, which they say was mismanaged.

JOHANNESBURG – More voices have come out calling on the National Arts Council (NAC) to find a reasonable solution with artists demonstrating at the council's Johannesburg offices.

Artists have been occupying the NAC premises for more than a month now.

They're demanding answers about a R300 million presidential employment stimulus programme for the sector, which they say was mismanaged.

Artists claim the council missed its 31 March deadline to payout the money.

The creatives said they would continue with their picket until their demands are met, this was despite a High Court ruling ordering them to vacate the office.

The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Veronica van Dyk said the NAC should speed up the payments.

“While the understands the pressure the council must be feeling, many of its problems could have been solved had the NAC decided to be transparent with the artists and engaged with them. Many artists have lost their homes, have no food on the table. This is unbearable suffering.”

