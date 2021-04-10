Sactwu reaches wage agreement for workers in woven cotton textile industry

Earlier this week it was agreed that workers in the woven cotton textile sub-sector will receive a 5.5% wage increase, backdated from 1 March.

JOHANNESBURG – The Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (Sactwu) said its relieved to have settled on a wage agreement for employees in the woven cotton textile industry.

Earlier this week it was agreed that workers in the woven cotton textile sub-sector will receive a 5.5% wage increase, backdated from 1 March.

The decision was made with the Cotton and Textile Processing Employers' Association.

About 8,000 textile staffers across the country are set to benefit from the wage increase.

Sactwu's Membinkosi Vilina said workers have been awaiting the increase since July last year.

“Everything is going up; petrol is going up, food id going up and all of that has a negative impact on the members. So, we pushed and pushed. It was not an easy road to travel.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.