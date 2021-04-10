'SA's thoughts & prayers' with Queen Elizabeth & the UK - Ramaphosa

The president said Prince Philip was a remarkable public figure who lived an extraordinary life and who will be fondly remembered by many people around the world.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sadness and conveyed his condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip at the age of 99.

Prince Philip died on 9 April at Buckingham Palace.

President Ramaphosa said South Africa’s thoughts and prayers were with Her Majesty, the royal family, the government and people of the United Kingdom as they mourned their loss.

