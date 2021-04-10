20°C / 22°C
SA records 1,267 new coronavirus cases

At the same time, our recovery rate is at a steady 95%, which means more than 1.481 million people have recovered.

FILE: A Dis-Chem Pharmacy health professional collects a nasal swab for a COVID-19 coronavirus test at a drive-through testing site at a mall in Centurion on 9 April 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: A Dis-Chem Pharmacy health professional collects a nasal swab for a COVID-19 coronavirus test at a drive-through testing site at a mall in Centurion on 9 April 2020. Picture: AFP
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-three more people have succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours here on home soil, pushing the death toll to more than 53,200.

The Health Department said 1,267 new cases were recorded on the same day, meaning more than 1.556 million people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, our recovery rate is at a steady 95%, which means more than 1.481 million people have recovered.

On the vaccination front, 288,368 health care workers have so far received their Johnson and Johnson jab under the Sisonke vaccination study.

Timeline

