‘SA has lost a giant’- Mandela foundation’s Hatang pays tribute to Bloch

JOHANNESBURG – The Nelson Mandela Foundation has paid tribute to the late struggle icon Graeme Bloch, saying the country has lost a giant.

Bloch, who was also an education specialist professor, died on Friday at the Constantiaberg hospital in Cape Town following a long illness. He was 65.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation’s chief executive officer Sello Hatang said Bloch will be missed by many.

“Graeme was one of those people who were very close to us as a friend and trusted advisor. Madiba held him, and his wife Cheryl Carolus, in high regard. Our thoughts are with you Mme Cheryl, and the broader family at this most difficult time.”

At the same time, in a tribute to Bloch on Friday, the African National Congress in the Western Cape said that he came from a family of activists and was one of those activists who epitomised the non-racial character of the liberation struggle.

Like his wife, he was detained and banned without trial by the apartheid regime because of his fight for a just, non-sexist, non-racial and free South Africa.

