Ramaphosa calls for unity in ANC & with alliance partners in memory of Hani

SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande also spoke about unity in the ANC, saying different factions go against what Hani stood for.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the late South African Communist Party (SACP) secretary-general Chris Hani did not allow himself to be captured by anything else and put the interests of the people above his.

Saturday, 10 April 2021 marks 28 years since Hani was shot and killed by Polish immigrant Janus Walus outside his home in 1993.

Ramaphosa spoke in Ekhuruleni during the commemoration of Hani’s death.

The African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners are paying homage to the late struggle icon at his gravesite.

The event proceedings were led by President Ramaphosa, who described Hani as a selfless individual.

“He was also one of the most beloved, and without a doubt one of the most extraordinary of our revolutionary comrades.”

Ramaphosa also spoke about the ANC, saying party members should honour Hani by uniting the party.

“We can only advance the interests of the people of South Africa as a whole when the African National Congress itself is united; when the alliance is united and working together.”

Earlier, SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande also spoke about unity in the ANC saying different factions go against what Hani stood for.

