Police hunt suspects behind the murder of Elsies River taxi boss Angelo Kube

The brazen suspects opened fire on the taxi owner and Cape Coloured Congress member, whilst he was with his children on Thursday evening. His two daughters were wounded in the attack.

CAPE TOWN – Police are investigating the murder of an Elsies River community leader and taxi owner.

Forty four-year-old Angelo Kube was shot in front of his two young daughters, in Connaught Estate, on Thursday.

The motive for the attack is unknown, while those responsible have still not been caught.

Angelo Kube died at the scene.

The Police's Frederick Van Wyk said: "Ravensmead SAPS members attended to a complaint of shooting at the mentioned address, and on their arrival at the scene they found the 44-year-old victim sitting in an Avanza with gunshot wounds to his body."

Kuebe’s five-year-old daughter was shot and wounded, and his 12-year-old daughter suffered slight injuries.

"Two girls aged five and 12 were also injured and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage."

Police are probing cases of murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

The suspects are being sought.

