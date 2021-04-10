Numsa has 'no faith' in Eskom's de Ruyter racism probe

The investigations come after Eskom COO Solly Tshitangano alleged that de Ruyter subverted proper supply chain policies in order to make irregular appointments which he did not support as the chief procurement officer.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Numsa said it was concerned that the investigation into Eskom Group CEO Andre de Ruyter by the board would be a sham.

The investigations come after Eskom COO Solly Tshitangano alleged that de Ruyter subverted proper supply chain policies in order to make irregular appointments which he did not support as the chief procurement officer.

“As Numsa we have no faith in the investigation which has been launched by the Eskom board into de Ruyter. The timing is suspicious because it chose to ignore the allegations for 14 months and only when Scopa announced it’s intention to investigate the COO’s allegations, then the board decided to do the same,” said Numsa Spokesperson Phakamile Hubi-Majola.

Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts initially indicated that it would pursue the allegations but later called off its investigation after Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the parastatal's board instituted its own inquiry.

Gordhan said Scopa would be duplicating processes if it proceeded.

The parliamentary committee has given Eskom 90 days to complete its investigation and, depending on the outcome, will decide whether or not to launch its own inquiry into these allegations.

