MUT suspends commencement of classes over battles with SRC & workers

DURBAN - The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has postponed the commencement of classes to resolve outstanding labour and student issues.

Lectures were expected to start on Monday but have now been moved to a later date due to an ongoing impasse between the SRC and management.

Workers at the institution are also on strike over salary increment demands and have vowed to sustain their industrial action if their issues are not resolved together with calls by students.

MUT Acting Vice-Chancellor Manyani Makua said they may have postponed the commencement of classes, but registration remained open.

The university undertook to clear some students for registration this weekend and SRC President Mthokozisi Gumede said they will ensure that the university proceeded with this.

A task team involving management, the SRC, workers’ unions and KwaZulu-Natal government representatives - set up to attend to workers’ and students’ demands - is expected to meet throughout the weekend in a bid to find a lasting solution.

