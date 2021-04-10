More delays for District Six families waiting to occupy new homes

Hundreds of families who have been on the waiting list for more than 30 years have been told they will move into their new homes at the end of April.

CAPE TOWN – It remains unclear when District Six land claimants will be able to return home.

A hundred and eight claimants who are part of the phase three restitution plan will have to wait longer to return to the neighbourhood near Cape Town's CBD.

Earlier this week, government informed the District Six working committee the process has been delayed yet again.

Hundreds of families who have been on the waiting list for more than 30 years have written to the state attorney in a quest for answers.

The claimants were supposed to move into their brand-new homes later this month.

That's now been postponed due the coronavirus pandemic and construction delays.

District Six working committee spokesperson Karen Breytenbach said: We also wanted to find out by which date by what means the final list for 108 claimants for phase three will be published. Whether all the claimants who had applied for spatial allocation were called for an interview?"

Breytenbach said they would continue to engage with government to get answers.

