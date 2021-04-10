Minister Mbalula’s Easter road safety stats don’t add up – AA

Earlier this week Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that 235 people were killed on the country's roads during the Easter break.

JOHANNESBURG – The Automobile Association (AA) says the transport department's 2021 Easter road safety statistics do not add up.

Mbalula says this is a 9.6% decline from 2019.

However, the association said the figure of just over 260 deaths over the Easter period in 2019 was not stated in official government documents, bringing this into question.

The AA's Layton Beard said: “The concern by the AA with the statistics released by the minister of transport is that they do not reconcile with the figures from previous years, making meaningful commentary impossible. Reliable statistics are important because they inform future plans and initiatives, but unfortunately, we cannot rely on these numbers.”

