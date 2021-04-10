Maile visits Tshwane family whose home was unlawfully destroyed by Red Ants

The Mhlala family was left homeless in 2017 when the City of Tshwane ordered that the property in Atteridgeville be destroyed.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile has apologised to a family in Tshwane after their house was unlawfully demolished by the Red Ants.

The Mhlala family was left homeless in 2017 when the City of Tshwane ordered that the property in Atteridgeville be destroyed.

An investigation conducted by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that the stand was allocated to the family by the metro in 2017.

Mkhwebane's probe also discovered that officials admitted the house fell outside the perimeters of the eviction order they used to collapse the property.

The human settlements department was directed to rebuild the house.

Maile has visited the family on Saturday in a bid to assess where the new house could be built.

“We apologise unreservedly to the family, as the Gauteng provincial government, because we are a caring government. No family should endure the pain that this family has experienced. It is unfortunate and uncalled for.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.