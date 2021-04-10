Mahlobo denies personally receiving millions from SSA

The State Capture Commission was told that David Mahlobo threatened to expose his successor, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba when investigators asked him about monthly cash payments of R2.5 million which were delivered to him.

JOHANNESBURG - Former State Security minister David Mahlobo has denied that millions of rands in cash from the intelligence agency were delivered to him.

Mahlobo testified at the State Capture Commission that he didn’t know details of operations and he didn’t issue instructions for them.

He dared the State Capture Commission to provide proof from those who made the allegations.

A witness who was given the pseudonym “Frank” told investigators that Mahlobo told him that some of the money was destined for former President Jacob Zuma.

But he referred the commission to procedures.

“Are you saying there is a procedure that is followed when cash is delivered to your residence?,” Mahlobo was asked.

To which he replied “I’ve never said it that way, you can’t take cash without internal controls. There is no money given to me.”

Another witness said Mahlobo received the cash in person.

“During my deployment, I received a bag of money from one security employee of SSA and take to minister Mahlobo. I handed the money to minister Mahlobo personally at his official residence,” said “Frank”.

When asked by Zondo if he received the money, Mahlobo denied it.

Mahlobo also said he can’t disclose whether Zuma was “the client” referred to in an intelligence operation to arrest and unlawfully detain his wife MaNtuli who had been accused of poisoning Zuma.

The operation, known as “Project Tin Roof”, shocked Zondo when he heard that intelligence agents held her against her will.

