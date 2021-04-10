Lesufi condemns violent Parktown Boys High altercation captured on video

In a video that has been widely shared, a grade 12 pupil can be seen attacking another before being stopped by a group of pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he would not tolerate any kind of violent behaviour in the province’s schools.

Lesufi strongly condemned a violent altercation that occurred between a group of matriculants at Parktown Boys High School this week.

“We do not tolerate any sort of violent behaviour in our schools. Learners must focus on their studies and if a matter arises which bothers them; they must consult with their educators or principals about it - instead of taking matters into their own hands,” said Lesufi.

The matriculants involved in the altercation have since been suspended.

