Lesufi: Chris Hani’s murder was a test on commitment to a truly non-racial SA

Acting Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi was speaking in Ekurhuleni at the 28th annual commemoration of Chris Hani on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng acting Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the murder of former South African Communist Party (SACP) secretary-general Chris Hani brought the country to the brink of a civil war.

Lesufi was speaking in Ekurhuleni at the 28th annual commemoration of Chris Hani on Saturday.

The former SACP secretary-general was assassinated on this day in 1993.

OPINION: 28 years after Chris Hani's assassination, how is SA faring?

Hani was shot by polish immigrant Janus Walus outside his Boksburg home.

The acting premier said South Africa’s commitment to equality was tested.

“Our commitment to a truly non-racial South Africa was seriously tested when they took our beloved leader, comrade Chris Hani, from us. But we remained committed to non-racialism.”

WATCH: 28th annual Chris Hani Commemoration

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.