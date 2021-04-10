Leaking of internal virtual meetings "unfortunate", says ANC

Eyewitness News understands some in the party have proposed ditching the virtual platforms when it comes to its NEC meetings to avoid this tendency.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has described recent audio leaks of the party’s internal virtual meetings as unfortunate.

On Friday, the party denied any knowledge of sanctioning the distribution of a clip featuring President Cyril Ramaphosa during what is believed to have been an engagement with former president Jacob Zuma and the party’s top six.

Sound bites of President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing Jacob Zuma in that top 6 meeting. Ramaphosa is very clear, he respects JZ and JZ has the wrong impression of Ramaphosa. #LeadUsMatamela pic.twitter.com/6YlsvdVMVZ Goolam (@goolammv) April 9, 2021

The meeting held last month was to understand the former leader’s decision to defy a Constitutional Court order.

Zuma has been refusing to return to the commission of inquiry and to testify before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Last month also saw various clips from the ANC’s National Executive Committee meeting circulating on social media.

To ANC outsiders, audio clips of leaders in heated engagements give some insight into how the party handles its challenges.

But to the ANC’s National Spokesperson Pule Mabe, this is a growing trend, which is regrettable.

“It is a bit unfortunate that the leaking of information seems to now become a way of life,” he said.

Mabe added those tasked with dealing with communication are often forced to give legitimacy to such claims, arguing that the ANC is never shy to speak on its own engagements with the public.

Eyewitness News understands some in the party have proposed ditching the virtual platforms when it comes to its NEC meetings to avoid this tendency.

