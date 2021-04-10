‘If comrade Chris was ever captured, he was captured by the ANC’- Ramaphosa

The African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners celebrated the life and times of Hani in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the late South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani as a remarkable leader, likening him with struggle icons including the late Nelson Mandela.

Saturday, 10 April 2021 marks 28 years since the SACP leader was assassinated outside his home.

Speakers at the commemoration even at Hani’s gravesite, which included President Ramaphosa, described him as an extraordinary individual who stood for what he believed in.

“He did not allow himself to be captured by other interests. If comrade Chris was ever captured, he was only captured by the African National Congress.”

SACP leader Blade Nzimande used the opportunity to lash out at members of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), saying they must honour Hani by uniting the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association and the uMkhonto weSizwe Council.

“We condemn very strongly the factionalist abuse of the name of the MK.”

Some members of MK have been accused of dividing the ANC for their support of former president Jacob Zuma after they said they would defend him if he is arrested for defying the Zondo Commission.

At the same time, Hani’s wife, Limpho has pleaded with ANC leaders to use the occasion of celebrating her husband's life to unite the party.

Mme Limpho said her husband stood for unity therefore the ANC needs to speak with one voice.

“May I suggest our glorious movement should change the way they operate. Let’s hear one person speak on behalf of the ANC, otherwise, if a branch member from Cofimvaba makes a statement on national issues – somebody in KwaZulu, and somebody in Ladybrand – you are confusing us as ordinary members.”

