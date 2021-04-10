DUT extends online registration deadline to 16 April

The institution has also confirmed that online learning for new students will start next week Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Durban University of Technology has said online registration for first time applicants and returning students has been extended to 16 April 2021.



It said five of its campuses will be closed until further notice, to allow the university to assess many conditions for re-opening and to allow students to return in a phased and restricted manner.

