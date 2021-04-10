Cops arrest man who tried to pay R170k bribe after illicit booze found in home

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Kimberely arrested a 50-year-old man after illicit alcohol worth R10 million was found in his home.

A week-long surveillance operation in Southnay Street in Douglas by a collective team comprising of Provincial Organised Crime, Kimberley SAPS Designated police officials, Security Intelligence and the South African Liquor Board resulted in the find on Friday.

When searching the premises, the man directed the police to a storeroom where they discovered a huge amount of illicit alcohol.

While busy with investigations, the owner offered one of the policemen R170,000 cash to turn a blind eye. The cash was counted and was seized as evidence.

The suspect was arrested and charged for possession of illicit alcohol and bribing a police officer and will soon appear in the Douglas Magistrate’s Court.

